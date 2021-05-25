Huawei to unveil new OS, push into software to weather US pressure

Huawei
Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Android curbs have threatened to torpedo Huawei's smartphone business -- once in the global top three along with Samsung and Apple -- forcing it to create HarmonyOS.

Chinese tech giant Huawei on Tuesday said it would launch a long-awaited new operating system for smartphones next week, part of an all-out push into the software industry aimed at weathering US sanctions and taking on Google's Android.

