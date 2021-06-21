How Sendy is using machine learning to transform logistics

sendy

Joan Wanja-Credit Manager Crediation, Cleon Oguya Kombwayo-Yamaha Brand Manager, Peter Sande-Sendy Rider and Chris Nyaga- Country Manager Sendy Transport

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

Only a few innovators in Kenya’s startup scene can remember an e-ticketing platform named M-Shop that won the inaugural Pivot East venture capital competition in 2012 but crumbled in two years’ time.

