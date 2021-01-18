Fort Jesus
Fort Jesus using 3D projection to tell rich history and lure more tourists

By  Winnie Atieno

  • Fort Jesus incurred Sh10 million in losses due to the coronavirus that completely paralysed Kenya’s tourism sector but a private investor has injected Sh150 million to revamp the heritage site.

  • Mrs Suchack, East Africa's only pyrotechnician said the show is similar to a 7D experience only comparative to Disneyland and the Universal Studios.

Fort Jesus, a Unesco World Heritage site, has been revamped using 3D projection to attract more tourists.

