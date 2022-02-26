Facebook bans Russia state media from running ads, monetizing

Facebook

Facebook's parent company Meta said earlier Friday that Russia would hit its services with restrictions after it refused authorities' order to stop using fact-checkers and content warning labels on its platforms.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  AFP

Facebook on Friday restricted Russian state media's ability to earn money on the social media platform as Moscow's invasion of neighboring Ukraine reached the streets of Kyiv.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.