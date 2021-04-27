Explainer: What is a semiconductor?

President Uhuru Kenyatta unveils a commemorative plaque to mark the official opening of the Semi-Conductors Technologies factory at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology's Science and Technology Park (DeST-Park) in Nyeri County, on April 26, 2021


Photo credit: File

By  Augustine Sang

Audience Engagement Producer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • As its name implies, it is a material that conducts electricity momentarily, hence the “semi” in its name.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday officially opened the Semiconductor Technologies factory at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology's Science and Technology Park in Nyeri County.

