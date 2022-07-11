Eastern Africa moves a step closer to achieving its bioeconomy strategy

A sustainable bioeconomy is increasingly becoming a key strategy for mitigating and adapting to climate change and conserving biodiversity. That was the overarching message for the Eastern Africa region during the 14th Meeting of the BioInnovate Africa event in Arusha, Tanzania.

During the summit where the regional bioeconomy strategy was unveiled by the Deputy Secretary General in charge of Planning, Infrastructure, Finance and Administration Eng Steven Mlote ahead of its official launch by the EAC later in the year, policy makers agreed that various opportunities for innovations that reduce carbon emissions exist.

It turned out that carbon reducing biobased solutions like biomaterials, biowaste converters, biofuels, and indigenous medicine, alternative proteins from insects and clean water have the greatest potential to add value to the region’s biological resources.

“A central feature of the bioeconomy is that scientific research, knowledge and innovation can be applied not only for the production of food, feed, fibre and fuel but also to produce a wide range of agro-industrial and value-added products,” said Dr Philip Osano, Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) Africa centre director.

Sustainable bioeconomy

BioInnovate Africa fosters the development of a sustainable bioeconomy in Eastern Africa by supporting co-development of the innovative biobased solutions that addresses regional needs and makes the region’s productive sectors more competitive regionally and globally.

In November 2021, the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (Icipe) and BioInnovate Africa partnered with the East African Science and Technology Commission (EASTECO) of the East African Community (EAC) organised a conference that discussed the important role of regional economic blocs like the EAC in providing strategy for investment in bioeconomy, and how the EAC, could contribute to the development of the East African bioeconomy.

The BioInnovate Africa Program Advisory Committee (PAC) had the opportunity to meet with the Deputy Secretary General of the EAC, Hon. Christophe Bazivamo and his team at a side event during the conference.

At the centre of the discussion was the need for a clear road map for implementing a regional bioeconomy strategy for East Africa, which was being discussed at the EAC, and strengthening the regional bioeconomy knowledge portal to provide the evidence base for policy making.

“From SEI, we cherish the partnership of the EAC and the government of Kenya and with our centre in Nairobi we are committed to building and strengthening this as a knowledge partner for the sustainable development of Eastern Africa. Sweden, who is also drafting a Bioeconomy Strategy, should now learn from and build on the EAC work, which is world leading, although the thematic focus is likely to be different,” said SEI Executive Director Prof Måns Nilsson.

A deeper engagement between Icipe/BioInnovate Africa and the EAC on awareness creation and implementation of the regional bioeconomy strategy for East Africa was recommended.

Insect-based food

A joint development of a regional bioeconomy knowledge portal is in the works. That is expected to support scientific knowledge exchange for evidence-based policy making, especially on standard harmonization for various research for development of biopesticides, insect-based food and feed, and semiochemicals.

"The Regional Bioeconomy Strategy for East Africa will offer an opportunity for countries in the East Africa Community to achieve many of their individual aspirations, making use of the region’s abundant natural resources, including underutilized agricultural waste materials,” said Deputy Secretary General in charge of Planning, Infrastructure, Finance and Administration Eng Steven Mlote.

Dr Osano added that another critical element of the bioeconomy is to build value around local bioresources, maximising and using all parts of primary produce and their products. SEI Africa was a partner during the development of the inaugural State of the Bioeconomy in Eastern Africa Report 2022.

Once launched, the regional bioeconomy strategy will become only the second one after that of the European Union (EU) of 2018.