Dr Makaziwe Mandela: Africa must rise above its hurdles to prop its digital economy

The Leap22 tech conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia brought together business and tech leaders from 80 countries, becoming the largest ever inaugural tech summit. With over 130,000 registered attendees and over 500 speakers, the three-day event was a resourceful knowledge sharing opportunity for those who attended.

However, with such a big event happening immediately after global easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions in a period of rapid technological changes, African countries were acutely underrepresented with only a few attendees from Kenya and Nigeria. Technology journalist Faustine Ngila caught up with Nelson Mandela's eldest daughter Dr Pumla Makaziwe Mandela (Maki), founder of House of Mandela Family Foundation at the event on her thoughts about the position of Africa in the global digital economy.

1. Despite the awakening on technology adoption occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, Africa seems asleep. Only two nations are represented here. What do you make of this?

First, we need to understand if African nations were invited. But even if the invitation was not extended to them and they are not present here, it is a very critical moment in the life cycle of our development where they must know that technology is here to stay. We are not going back. We have to ask if African governments are serious about the development and creation of sustainability in their countries or not. As I have said numerous times, it is always African countries that go to the West to beg for money to develop their economies yet Africa has most of the world’s resources. Even the resources used to develop the top technologies that have convened us here come from Africa.

Yet they are not benefitting African people. We need to ask these questions to create awareness and make African governments conscious that it is not only about the efforts but also to know they exist to lead to create better environments and a better future for the next generations. If we, as Africans, do not have access to Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, we are going to stay behind the rest of the world. There will be no way to get out of poverty.

2. In your speech on tech companies and modern skills. What strategies should African corporations have in place to leap forward in terms of tech business despite the challenges?

For this one, I want to emphasize the issue of collaboration. Africa cannot do it alone. Many African countries, South Africa included, have to borrow a large part of their budgets to sustain themselves economically. We are not investing enough on development. We are not giving our populace the right education. There are only a few countries doing that, perhaps Rwanda and Kenya. They are doing something on that part but I do not think they are doing enough such that they can turn around the digital divide between Africa and the West. That is why I was imploring all the tech companies here to think about collaboration with tech companies in Africa. And most of the tech companies are small and driven by young people. Therefore, instead of taking the intellectual brains in Africa to Western countries, we must think of how to retain them in Africa to avoid brain drain and ensure transfer of knowledge and skills among African countries. In that case, those who are trained can train more youth talent.

3. During the fireside chat, you talked about the gap created by Africa in terms of accessibility of goods. How can this gap be bridged?

If you look at Nigeria, for instance, they have oil but they have little production in terms of downstream industries. What is stopping Nigeria from creating downstream industries out of oil? There are very few refineries in Nigeria. South Africa and Nigeria could be supplying the whole of the sub-continent with petroleum products. And it is not that we have been exporting them, what we have been good at in Africa is the resources that we export as raw materials. We then import them as finished products from Europe and pay heavy duties to get them. That mindset has got to change.

4. Let’s focus on inclusivity now. Do you think in the future Africa will create tech spaces for women?

It is happening. Seems to be happening very slowly but we will have to demand it and sit on the same table as men. We have to encourage more women into the engineering subjects seen as male courses and even provide extra-curricular lessons for women to excel in technology. It has been proven because I lived and worked in Kenya and I went on and increased the number of girls in school. It has been proven by research that if you invest in women, you are more likely to reap better benefits. You must also remember that the sub-continent of Africa is mostly male led. So, if we don’t educate our women, what are we saying about Africa?

5. How do we put all these into action?