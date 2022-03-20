Chinese firm launches Xiaomi 12 Series Smartphones

Kenyans will be able to acquire the high-end Xiaomi 12 Series Smartphones from next month after the global launch of the product last week.

The new Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X manufactured by China’s largest smartphone maker, have excellent camera performance.

The new series have a pro-grade triple camera array that enables versatile shooting, starring a massive 50MP main wide angle camera, with 8K recording capabilities on both Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12.

“Xiaomi 12 Series enables users to record studio-quality shots no matter the scenario, be it challenging lighting conditions or moving objects.

“It not only lets users capture every moment in exquisite detail, but also allows them to relive those moments in astonishing detail via an exceptional entertainment experience,” the firm added.

On the other hand, Xiaomi 12 Pro has a triple 50MP array, which features a cutting-edge Sony IMX707 ultra-large main sensor.

“The sensor is capable of catching large amounts of light and empowers advanced imaging capabilities with faster focus speeds and increased colour accuracy.

It also features a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, along with a 5MP telemark camera, for filming life from different perspectives," it added.

Beyond impressive hardware, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 also advance Xiaomi’s proprietary AI algorithms.

The innovations make it easier for users to record every moment the way they want, notwithstanding low-light or moving subjects.

“Ultra Night Video uses Xiaomi’s proprietary algorithms to record video even under extreme low-light, meaning moody, atmospheric shots are clearer than ever,” added a statement from the Chinese phone maker.

Xiaomi ProFocus intelligently identifies and tracks objects, preventing blurring or out-of-focus shots of moving or veiled subjects. The advancements also include eye and face auto focus capabilities.

To ensure Xiaomi 12 Series delivers pro-grade cinematic and entertainment experiences all day, the devices deliver next-level charging speed and safety. The 4,600mAh battery is fully charged in 18 minutes using Boost mode while Xiaomi 12 fits a 4,500mAh battery into a compact body design.

Xiaomi 12 Pro will come with a flagship variant of 12GB+256GB, which will be available starting from Sh104,999 while Xiaomi 12 will come with a flagship variant of 12GB+256GB will start from Sh84,999.

Last year, Xiaomi overtook Apple Inc to become the world's second smartphone maker, a report by market research firm Canalys showed.