Chinese electronics brand Syinix launches latest TV in Kenya

Chinese electronics brand Syinix has launched its latest television brand in Kenya. The global smart home appliance manufacturer said its new U51 series Android TV focuses on providing the "home cinema experience."

The U51 TV series are equipped with Google's latest 11 OS system.

Android TV enables you to choose from 400,000 plus movies and shows from across streaming services.

“As an appliance brand focused on the African market, Syinix's most significant advantage is its deep commitment to Africa and its ability to create products that meet local needs with high quality and localized innovation,” said Syinix Global chief marketing officer Bin Xing.

The firm will be seeking to tap Kenya’s growing well-off middle class that has the spending power for electronics amid rising disposable incomes.

Smart TVs are picking up due to increased internet penetration.

According to sector players, in addition to a higher spending ability, the increased affordability and awareness of major products, as well as a wide range of products to choose from has also resulted in a rise in uptake of consumer electronic products.

The outlook for LCD TVs has dimmed as shoppers, especially in developed markets, have traded in their bulky cathode-ray tube TVs for flat screens, and competition has intensified from low-cost Chinese manufacturers.

Players like Synix are shifting to newer organic light-emitting diode (OLED) flat-screen display currently used mainly in high-end smartphones, reckoning this technology will replace LCD in larger-sized panels such as TV screens.

This is catching up in emerging countries where the new LED screens and Smart TVs have added to the experience of home entertainment as the incomes in Kenya and other African markets rise.

With additional features like Internet connectivity, Wi-Fi, power-saving and 3D experience; the television sets are popular with high end clients.

Launched in 2015, Syinix is a global smart home appliance brand launched in guided by the brand philosophy of "Starting Smart Life". Syinix is committed to providing consumers with innovative smart home appliance solutions that are practical and beautifully crafted to improve the quality of life at home.