Cellulant: Africa's finance can only be transformed through tech

Last February, the Central Bank of Kenya granted Cellulant a Payment Service Provider authorisation in the country, enabling the company to expand its payments offering for businesses, banks, and consumers. Founded in 2003, Cellulant is among the pioneer fintech companies in Kenya and has a history of driving innovation through creative technical solutions delivered with a streamlined user experience. Over the last decade, the company has evolved in its payments solutions, from mobile banking services to offering a full-stack one-stop-shop payments platform for global, regional and local businesses. The authorisation permits Cellulant to continue enabling businesses to collect payments online and offline while allowing anyone to pay from their mobile money, local and international cards or directly from their bank. Faustine Ngila spoke to Faith Nkatha, Cellulant’s Country Manager in Kenya.

1. First things first. What do you think is the future of fintech in Africa?

Africa is a large continent with different dynamics in the different markets. I would say that the one thing that will happen in the next couple of years is the breakthrough of APMs, that is, Alternative Payment Methods. These include any payment methods that are not the traditional debit or credit card payments. The use of mobile money wallets and other methods will accelerate. A lot of our merchants’ customers are also demanding to make payments via methods like bank accounts which we are increasingly beginning to provide.

There is also going to be a move towards credit lending to merchants at areas such as at the point of sale. Our expectation is that in the next couple of months, we will launch products and solutions to address some of these market needs and opportunities.

2.What are some of the trends you foresee in Africa’s fintech landscape?

Fintech is a rapidly evolving development with the potential to disrupt many parts of the financial sector and the growth of financial technology companies in recent years has been astonishing.

There are now more than 26,000 fintech companies operating internationally, and collectively they employ around 500,000 people worldwide.

Blockchain which runs as a distributed ledger technology is increasingly acting as the infrastructure of the digital world. It is the technology behind Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are only two examples of how blockchain might change the world of finance. There are countless other ways in which people can use this technology, and it is difficult to predict what new developments will appear within these areas over the next few years.

There is a wealth of research and use-cases when it comes to artificial intelligence in financial services. Applications include risk assessment, forecasting, data management, automation, and hundreds of other yet to be discovered use-cases. Other examples of AI in finance include chatbots used by banks to provide basic customer service queries.

There is also the concept of open banking that allows banks to connect third-party APIs to their own banking platforms. Customers can share their financial data with third parties in return for new services and modifications to make existing information better. For example, customers may grant access to a utility company app to pay bills directly from their bank account instead of having one more login and payment method on file.

Big data is also becoming increasingly important with the rise of IoT devices. Even traditional data warehouse systems are being rebuilt using sensors to accommodate the increasing resourcefulness of data. Traditional data management systems do not have a place in this brave new world. Unstructured data, which is increasingly difficult to handle and record because it is often generated on the fly, requires organizations to transform traditional data solutions into mobile applications, tablets, and smartphones if they want to be competitive.

3. Kindly elaborate on your PSP authorisation by CBK and what this will mean to Cellulant’s operations in Kenya

The CBK PSP authorisation permits Cellulant to continue enabling businesses to collect payments online and offline while allowing anyone to pay from their mobile money, local and international cards or directly from their bank.

It further affirms the trust that our merchants have in us to do business with us, trust our solutions and our ability to collect and make payments for them.

We are also now able to innovate and provide more solutions that drive financial inclusion in Africa. We will be able to offer digital payment solutions all over the continent.

For Cellulant, simplifying the payment experience and providing merchant tools to manage all their payments on a single platform allows businesses to focus on their growth and consequently create opportunities that accelerate growth for all.

4. How many banks in Kenya and Africa are using Cellulant’s payment innovations and integrations?

Cellulant has partnerships with 210 banks across Africa. These include; Ecobank, UBA, Family Bank, Equity, just to mention but a few. Our converged payments ecosystem brings together a network of banks, businesses, mobile network operators and consumers. We provide our solutions to banks in 35 countries across Africa, including Ghana, Botswana, Nigeria, Kenya, Cameroon, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Africa, offering the largest and most connected payments network on the continent.

In 2021 we processed a gross property value of $12.4 billion for all of Africa with 213.9 million total transactions across the continent. Merchant payments volume, which accounts for 70 per cent of Cellulant’s revenue, doubled to $1 billion last year, and it is expected to grow by 200 per cent this year.

5. Cellulant is providing banks with the ability to offer a much broader range of payments options to their client base. Do you work with banks to curb data and financial privacy and security issues? If so, how?

Privacy is a fundamental human right, essential to autonomy and the protection of human dignity. Privacy helps us establish boundaries to limit who has access to our information.

Cellulant’s goal is to give customers the best user experience which includes securing their payments and by extension protecting the privacy of their data and transactions

We are certified against ISO 27001 which is a standard for information security and ISO 27701 for Privacy Management. Both standards outline over 100 controls we implement and continually improve to ensure both security and privacy of our platforms and customer data. We are assessed annually by an independent body to ensure continuous compliance.

We are also in the process of registration with the Data Protection Commissioners Office in Kenya and similar bodies in the markers in which we operate which oversee Data Privacy rights of citizens are being upheld.

We have open communication with our clients and if known cyberthreats emerge, we share information about remediating vulnerabilities and vice versa. The most recent case being the Log4j vulnerability recorded in December 2021.

However, information sharing on cybersecurity among regulators, law enforcement, vendors and other key players in the industry still has a long way to go.

We have a robust set of tools for prevention, detection, and response against threats to our environment and customer data.

Automated processes allow for less human error and ensure more traceability and accountability.

Our team consists of highly skilled professionals who are aware of embedding security in their areas of responsibility. Furthermore, we have an annual Security and Privacy awareness program for all staff.

We also keep ourselves true through independent annual audits, through which we maintain our ISO 27001 and PCI DSS certifications, among others.

8. What’s Cellulant’s position on decentralized finance and open banking?

In all the markets that Cellulant operates in, we are regulated by the different Central Banks on how we conduct our business. We are always willing to explore how we can partner with different players in the industry as long as the regulations allow us.

Today, we support decentralized finance like cryptocurrencies in markets where there are very clear local regulations from the Central Banks. We do this by on-ramping and off-ramping by offering our checkout and payouts products.

The National payment strategy- 2021-2025 document sets the agenda on the future of the country’s digital payments ecosystem and indulges the adoption of technologies that enable the delivery of new open banking services.

This has allowed Cellulant to develop new innovations for our enterprise, SMB and retail customers to take advantage of this. The innovations help us solve for the changing needs of our customers, ensuring they are able to collect, pay out, and borrow when they need to and how they want to in a secure and affordable way.

10. What’s your long term plan with Tingg and what are you doing to make remittances more affordable?

Our Long term plan with Tingg is to create a holistic ecosystem of business and consumer offerings.

We’re going to do this by partnering with a wide range of businesses, helping them accept payments and make payouts and make the Tingg brand name synonymous with top of the range quality of services and user experience, so that people look to Tingg as the way to pay and get paid.

We are looking to improve service delivery for our merchants and consumers by expanding our product offering to new markets to allow for our merchants to enjoy seamless services in different countries under one platform.

We will also be increasing our service offering to include embedded finance & other modes of payment e.g virtual cards while revamping our consumer facing products

We are doing a couple of things to make sure that we are offering affordable rates to our customers by reducing middle men in the ecosystem through direct partnerships with terminating partners like telcos and banks. We also do this by acquiring our own licenses in the different markets and partnering with banks which then enables us to get negotiated forex rates.