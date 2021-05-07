Apple unveils an advanced iPad Pro 2021

Apple has unveiled what it calls “the most powerful and advanced iPad Pro ever” in Nairobi. The firm is seeking to capitalise on the recently launched 5G network in Kenya.

Local Apple premium reseller Elite Digital Solutions said on Friday the addition of the Apple-designed M1 chip will deliver a massive leap in performance, making iPad Pro the fastest device of its kind.

“The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a new Liquid Retina XDR display that brings extreme dynamic range to iPad Pro, offering a stunning visual experience with more true-to-life details to the most demanding HDR workflows,” it stated.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing told the Nation the revolutionary M1 chip has been a breakthrough for the Mac, giving the company market confidence to introduce the iPad Pro in Africa.

“With M1’s huge jump in performance, a ground-breaking extreme dynamic range experience on the 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 2TB of high-speed storage, Thunderbolt expansion and a four-speaker audio system,” he said.

Fast 5G connectivity

He added that the iPad Pro also comes with pro cameras with LiDAR Scanner, blazing-fast 5G connectivity, an amazing video-calling experience with the Centre Stage feature, combined with the advanced features of iPadOS.

Cellular models with 5G connectivity deliver even faster wireless connectivity on the go, but the device also provides users with high-speed accessories, including support for Thunderbolt, that enables users to connect a display, a TV, or an external storage device.

Elite Digital Solutions, said it will be complimenting the new product by extending the regional warranty period on iPad, iPhone and Mac, from 12 months to 24 months, for both individuals and business customers.

“The iPad range will be available with an all-risks cover against accidental loss or damage for the first 12 months, and our customers will benefit from our support centres across the East African region,” said Zafir Kurji, Business Development Manager for Elite Digital Solutions.

Over the weekend, in celebration of this year’s Mother’s Day, Elite Digital Solutions will gift all iPad buyers essential iPad accessories and services worth Sh15,000.

“They will be bundled together with each iPad at no extra charge to the customer. Included in the bundle will be a tempered-glass screen protector and protective case. This, together with the personalised setup and training that the local Apple experts offer, will help customers make the most out of their new devices.”

Last year, Apple embarked on the widest update to all its product offerings. From your wrist to your office and home theatre, Apple released a new Apple watch, iPhone, iPad, Laptop and smart home solutions.