Apple beats Samsung in global smartphone sales growth

American tech giant Apple has recorded the fastest growth in global smartphone sales in Quarter 1 of the year to beat global supply chain disruptions induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Data released by Lithuanian e-commerce firm Burga shows Apple registered a 20 per cent growth in its share of the global smartphone market in Q1 this year compared to Q1 of 2021 beating its South Korean competitor Samsung which grew its market share by 9 per cent.

However, the South Korean tech giant retained its lead as the world’s largest smartphone seller increasing its share to 24 per cent up from 22 per cent while Apple trails at 18 per cent up from a 15 per cent market share last year.

Other smartphone manufacturers registered a drop in market share, led by Oppo and Vivo, both by 20 per cent. Xiaomi's share also dropped 7.14 per cent, while other manufacturers have seen their share plunge by 3.57 per cent.

Burga noted that Apple’s growth was driven by regular updates of new features to its phones and innovative designs as well as tapping onto its loyal customer base despite its smartphones being more expensive compared to those of its rivals.

“Interestingly, Apple is gaining ground in market share despite the company's smartphones mainly being considered expensive compared to competitors. It can be assumed that the devices are gaining more appeal with the company leveraging its loyal consumer base that is attracted by the devices' regular new features and the overall innovative designs,” said the e-commerce firm.

The firm said the smartphone market is set to be shaped by how the competing firms will individually manage to deal with the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors.

The world has been hit by a shortage of semiconductor chips for over a year following a rapid rise in demand for the chips that has outstripped supply hitting hard manufacturers of cars, smartphones, appliances and other products.