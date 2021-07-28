'Metaverse': The next internet revolution?

Adriana Ojeda uses an Oculus headset Facebook's F8 Developer Conference on April 18, 2017 in San Jose, California.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

Imagine a world where you could sit on the same couch as a friend who lives thousands of miles away, or conjure up a virtual version of your workplace while at the beach.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.