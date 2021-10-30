How Nokia’s 5G could transform Kisumu City

5G internet

Tech giants are lining up billions of shillings to pump into Africa with eyes on the millions of people expected to join the over the coming years.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

When Safaricom launched East Africa’s first commercial 5G network in Kenya in March this year, the dream to join developed economies in the current path to the digital revolution was realised.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.