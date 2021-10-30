How Nokia’s 5G could transform Kisumu City

When Safaricom launched East Africa’s first commercial 5G network in Kenya in March this year, the dream to join developed economies in the current path to the digital revolution was realised.

Determined not to miss out on transforming people’s lives and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0) as it happened in the Third Industrial Revolution, Kenya joined South Africa in the super-fast internet connectivity, laying the foundation to an economy powered by 5G technology.

To achieve this, Safaricom needed partners with experience in global 5G deployment. Safaricom reached out to Nokia, one of their long-term partners, to deploy 5G base stations in Kenya.

But just what role is Nokia playing in Safaricom’s quest for aligning Kenya with developed economies and transforming people’s lives?

“In western Kenya, especially Kisumu city, we have deployed 5G equipment to serve thousands of users,” Nokia’s Safaricom Customer Team head, Ramy Hashem, said in an exclusive interview.

Remote areas

The company said it has been working with Safaricom since 2000 helping the telco in launching its first 3G network in 2006 and realising the first Voice over LTE (Long Term Evolution) call in Kenya in 2014.

Whilst supporting Safaricom’s initiative of getting 4G to remote areas in the spirit of technological inclusion, Nokia has been upgrading the telco’s 4G network to 5G, first focusing on high population zones in Kisumu.

Though Safaricom currently affords 5G connection to fixed internet users, it is expected that in coming months, mobile users will enjoy the service as more affordable 5G smartphones enter the market.

The Nation also learnt that there is optimism among residents of Kisumu that new 5G mobile data plans by Safaricom will be appealing to allow them to livestream or download high resolution video content within seconds.

“We can’t wait to experience the next wave of connectivity. I have heard of the metaverse that is being powered by 5G. We will be happy to experience immersive technologies without travelling to Nairobi,” said Augustine Opiyo, a 22-year-old IT student at Maseno University.

Safaricom 5G subscribers in Kisumu and its environs should expect to plug in to frontier technologies such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality especially in the entertainment and gaming industries, Nokia said.

“Nokia’s 5G wireless technology will deliver higher multi-Gigabits per second peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, more reliability, increased network capacity and availability, and a more uniform user experience to more users,” said Mr Hashem.

Kisumu’s urban lifestyle is synonymous with high-end product user experience, and Nokia’s installation of 5G base stations is complementary to a population already used to selecting the best products and services in the market.

“Don’t be surprised to find that by 2030, all Kisumu estates are on 5G. People here have a lavish lifestyle and nobody will be left on 4G,” said Anne Atieno, a resident of Milimani estate, Kisumu.

However, Nokia envisions beyond supporting a particular way of life in its 5G deployment.

In the next ten years, 5G, according to the company, will power business innovations and create new markets, transform supply chain management and create smarter, more efficient manufacturing in Kisumu County.

Cyber security

“It forms the basis of critical communications and massive scale Internet of Things (IoT). Homes can seamlessly connect to applications such as VR/AR gaming that is hosted in edge cloud networks while ensuring cyber security of all devices connected.

“It will allow businesses to converge multiple networks into a single network for all applications, from critical voice and video applications to AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicle), resulting in increased cost-efficiency, higher productivity and improved profitability,” explained Mr Hashem.

Predicting that Kisumu city could one day be a smart city where residents live in smart homes, Nokia said its 5G, coupled with smart sensors, can alert house owners in case of vandalism or intrusion in isolated locations.

Instead of the current road traffic control system in Kisumu that relies on a timer, 5G smart traffic lights can respond to traffic situations in real-time by monitoring traffic flow through the city and adjusting traffic lights accordingly.

There is also the possibility of street lights to be programmed to respond not only to daylight hours, but also to environmental situations such as narrower streets and overcast conditions.

Even as autonomous cars appear too ambitious for Kenya to debate on, Nokia believes they will be seen on Kenyan roads towards the end of this decade.

“We can’t reach the full promise of autonomous vehicles without 5G in the coming years. They are coming to Kenya. For these cars to react to road conditions immediately, their sensors need to send and receive data with low latency. 5G has the potential to cut latency down to less than 1 milliseconds, many times faster than the blink of an eye.”

Nokia is also confident that 5G will elevate virtual healthcare in Kisumu to new levels, enabling even more effective remote surgery and treatment using robotics.

Apart from the current Fixed Wireless Access which extends fiber optic internet to Kisumu homes and business premises, the company is planning for immersive experiences for education where e-learning and digital literacy will be advanced through VR gears and spectacles in what Facebook calls the metaverse.

Advanced automation

For manufacturing, advanced automation is expected inside Kisumu’s industrial area in the coming decade with 5G, where robotics could help boost production volumes and quality.

When the Nation visited Lake Hub in Kisumu’s Milimani estate, a team of five was running a 3D printing startup, supplying medical equipment within and outside the county, relying on Safaricom’s 4G+.

“It will be faster to download the best 3D prototypes on 5G and that will save us time for production and distribution,” said Elvis Ogweno, the production engineer at Kijenzi 3D.

Since 5G allows port companies to deal with 100 million to 120 million data points from different sources daily, logistics and port management in Kisumu could be fully transformed in coming years.

Improved communication technology comes with improved maritime communication and 5G is expected to facilitate the roll-out of smart drones that can return real-time monitoring of ferries, motor boats and ships entering and leaving Kisumu port.