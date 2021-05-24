'Charlie Bit My Finger' video fetches $760,000 at NFT auction

A screengrab from the home video "Charlie Bit My Finger" which sold for almost $761,000 on Sunday.

By  AFP

  • With more than 883 million views, it's one of YouTube's most popular videos, though it will soon be removed from the platform.

Another classic piece of internet culture has been auctioned off for a six-figure sum, the latest viral sensation from the 2000s to be eagerly snapped up by digital collectors of "non fungible tokens" or NFTs.

