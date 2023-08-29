How tech platform is helping reduce patients’ re-hospitalization

One of the biggest causes of health deterioration after hospitalization, especially for patients living in rural or marginalised areas, is the lack of access to regular medical checkups.

For many of these patients, travelling to major towns to seek medical attention while in critical conditions is a tedious and costly affair. Therefore, to tell them to travel back to town for regular checks can be a bit of a problem.

During his stay in America, Badruddin Pitter, an entrepreneur, would often encounter physician friends who lamented over how some of their patients' health deteriorated to more complicated states because they did not come for checkups, and there was no way to reach them.

"Continuous medical communication between physicians and patients is of great medical value. It can allow for early recognition of alarming symptoms, lead to early management on an outpatient basis and prevent clinical deterioration or re-hospitalization which comes with extra medical and financial costs," Mr Pitter said.

Leveraging on his background in business and technology, Badruddin undertook to launch a platform that would help physicians to detect signs of patients' clinical deterioration promptly and stabilize them to prevent the potential need for re-hospitalization.

The platform, dubbed CallCare24, would also target patients that needed home care attention such as those with acute and cardiac conditions, as well as those who are identified as CHF class II patients who require to be monitored continuously.

Monitor patients

“We created it with two features, a Tele Health solution which allows patients to schedule walk-in or virtual appointments as well as connect through video calls, and a Remote Patient Monitoring feature, which allows the health care providers to engage, and monitor patients remotely, thus reducing readmissions into the hospital post discharge,” Mr Pitter said.

The platform rides on artificial intelligence to facilitate monitoring of patients through tele medical devices such as BP monitoring device, weighing scales, blood sugars, EKG, Pulse etc., as well as continuous sensitization of patients about their condition.

It has an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system for medical providers to collect electronic health and medical data from patient visits, e-prescribe, eLab orders, and submit super bills. Patients can view charts, E-prescriptions, lab orders and reports on mobile app and can print or share as required.

CallCare24 directors during the Indo East Africa trade expo at Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi. Photo credit: Courtesy

“If a user would like to get a second opinion from say doctors based outside of their country, they can use the platform to check how much the specialist costs, share medical reports with them, schedule the appointments and make arrangements for travel and stay, if need be,” Mr Pitter said.

The platform is currently present in the USA, where they have onboarded more than 20 hospitals and 16000 patients, Saudi Arabia, India where they have onboarded more than 40 hospitals with various specialists, and they just recently, in July this year, launched in Kenya.

Badruddin says with some of the hospitals whom they have piloted the product, there has been a significant decrease in the re-hospitalization rate within 30 days of discharge.

Satellite clinics

While they are happy with the rapid progress they have made, having only been in operations for about two years, Mr Pitter says accommodating the unique needs of every market has not been easy. While they would like for the platform to work seamlessly across the various markets, they just have to build different workflows for each market.

“The USA market is primarily covered by insurances from the private sector and government, so our portal accommodates insurance pre-authorization prior to visits. Kenya and Saudi Arabia markets have less insurance penetration and majority of the patients are treated in government hospitals or paid directly by patients. The Indian market has a hybrid approach.

Access to reliable internet connectivity in some of the areas they seek to serve is also a challenge, and they encourage the establishment of free WIFI hubs by the government, to reduce the data usage cost for patients.

They hope to partner with government as well as other private sector stakeholders to set up satellite clinics at various rural villages for appointment visits, mobile labs which can deliver medicines, and collect blood samples for lab tests, as well as patient education camps to educate on various diseases and medications available.

By the end of 2023, they also hope to have added some new services to the platform including Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), Remote Respiratory Monitoring (RRM), Remote Ventilation Monitoring (RVM) and Wellness Care.

“Patients will be at home and still be treated for major conditions such as Dialysis, Diabetic Care, Cardiac Care, Respiratory care, among others,” noted Mr. Pitter.