Tech firms unveil collaboration to boost digital payments 

Digital payments company, Interswitch, has collaborated with ACI Worldwide, a global payments software company, to introduce cheaper, seamless payment solutions into the East African market.

The collaboration comes at a time when many firms in Africa struggle with cross border payments due to high transaction costs, slow speeds and strict foreign currency transaction limits that have stunted their growth and access to international markets.

Interswitch will leverage ACI’s payment solutions and infrastructure to enable banks and financial institutions across Africa to respond rapidly to the constantly evolving payments landscape with regards to regulation, competition and emerging trends.

Meanwhile, ACI Worldwide will leverage Interswitch’s deep understanding of the African market, to deliver innovative solutions tailored to the specific needs of African businesses and consumers.

Emerging trends and innovations

“In an increasingly interconnected world, partnerships between industry leaders are essential for driving innovation and addressing complex challenges,” said Peter Kawumi, Managing Director, Interswitch East Africa.

The collaboration is expected to drive significant advancements in payment technology, streamlining processes, enhancing security, and fostering economic growth while promoting financial inclusion across the region.

“This partnership brings not only increased growth but also dynamism to the ever-evolving payments landscape, equipping banks and financial institutions to handle emerging trends and innovations,” posed Kawumi.

It is estimated that African markets transact more than $4.1billion annually. Santhosh Rao, Senior Vice President, MEASA, ACI Worldwide, says that through the collaboration, businesses will be able to unlock new opportunities and facilitate seamless transactions that transcend borders.

“Our vision is to empower institutions with innovative technologies that enhance operational efficiency, deepen financial inclusion, and elevate customer experiences,” noted Rao.

Driving economic growth

Tyoyila Aga who is the Vice President, Financial Services at Interswitch said the two companies will continue to innovate collaboratively, introducing new products and services that cater to the diverse needs of their customers.

“By introducing robust transaction processing and switching services, customers will continue to enjoy a secure and efficient flow of digital payments within the region,” said Aga.

Jonah Adams who is the Managing Director, Digital Infrastructure and Managed Services at Interswitch, called on financial players to recognize and embrace the transformative potential of innovation in boosting commerce and driving economic growth across Africa.