Tech firm Robisearch leverages ICT to simplify work processes

The inability of customers and employees to communicate directly with their service providers or employers has been known to have adverse impacts on organisations.

For instance, disgruntled employees may resort to drastic measures such as holding strikes when they have no other way airing their grievances. Disgruntled customers may also cease to purchase goods or services from an organization once they realise that their needs are not being met and that they too have no way of being heard.

Ultimately, an organization ends up losing a lot of money simply because they lack proper communication channels with the people they need. Employees at all levels of an organization may also have great ideas for cost cutting or for new revenue streams, but without the right platform where they can feel comfortable sharing them, an organization might never come to know of these ideas.

“Research suggests that anonymity breeds honesty. If an employee or a customer does not feel comfortable sharing their ideas in the open, they will keep silent and withhold knowledge. The knowledge being held back might be a key to open bigger doors so providing a platform for it to be shared is encouraged,” says Robert Manyala.

Manyala, who runs technology company Robisearch Limited, says that it is for this reason that his company has developed a customer feedback software that enables organisations to efficiently manage client feedback. Customers can give feedback on what they like or what they want improved on via the platform. The platform then generates valuable and actionable insights that organisations can use to enhance the customer experience.

“Customer feedback is critical for any organisation as this is what enables them to understand the needs and demands of their customers and respond accordingly,” said Mr Manyala.

He says the solution is applicable in many businesses such as hotels, hospitals, learning institutions, NGOs, government and public offices, as well as for politicians seeking to get feedback from the general public.

With the demand for affordable housing developments growing, the company has also leveraged on technology to develop a property management system that enable landlords, agents and property owners to manage their rentals with ease.

The system enables property owners to generate invoices and receipts of tenant payments, as well as maintain records of property occupants digitally, thus reducing the inefficiencies that came with paper-based record keeping. The system also enables property owners and agents to easily manage the booking and renting of rooms, as well as manage tenancy agreements and leases.

“Someone who owns multiple residential houses is able to know the vacancies and status of payments instead of relying on agencies and caretakers. Tenants can also use the portal to speak up. Agencies working with multiple landlords can also leverage the tool to simplify work,” Manyala said.

Currently, the PMS is available for property owners in major cities and towns such as Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kakamega, Meru and Naivasha. It is also available in Tanzania and Uganda.

The firm has also developed a point-of-sale system that enables business owners to track the performance of their enterprises remotely, and know whether staff are being accountable.

“Somebody who runs multiple businesses could have a tough time tracking their profits and business performance, thus end up losing stock, or money with no one to account for this. The Robisearch Point of Sale system helps business owners to keep track of their stock and inventory, even when they are working remotely,” Manyala said.

As more audiences move to digital spaces, the firm has also moved to offer social media marketing services particularly on Twitter, where they are promising organisations brand recognition, customer loyalty and increased conversions.