Tea sales slide continues amid weak price worries

The volume of tea presented for sale at the Mombasa auction continued to slide this week on weaker prices, eroding gains of high earnings over the past month.

Data by the East African Tea Traders Association (Eatta), which manages the exchange, shows the volume of tea offered for auction this week dropped by at least 18 per cent, a substantial decline from the previous week when traders withdrew 14 per cent of the lot that had been lined-up for sale.

According to Eatta, traders anticipating better prices in next week’s auction withdrew 1.7 million kilogrammes out of the 9.9 million that had been marked for sale this week.

“Out of 9.9 million kilogrammes available for sale, 8.2 million were sold with 17.65 per cent remaining unsold,” says Eatta.

Tea prices during the sale declined to Sh208 per kilo from Sh206 in the previous sale, to mark the first decline in the last four sales.

8.4 million kilogrammes

Tea volumes continue to fall at the auction with the quantities dropping from 8.4 million kilogrammes to 8.2 million kilogrammes, marking the third time in a row that the volumes have been going down.

Tea regulator has said the volumes of will remain low in the coming months occasioned by cold season witnessed in June and July and the expected cessation of rains.

Demand for tea in the world market has remained depressed because of Covid-19 disruption, which has interfered with the movement of the commodity.

Tea exports to Kenya’s major markets dropped by 14 million kilogrammes in seven months to July when compared with the same period last year as the commodity continued to face market restriction overseas.

