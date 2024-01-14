Taxpayers to fork out Sh650,000 daily for Lamu port water

Taxpayers will fork out Sh650,000 daily or Sh237.3 million annually after the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) entered into a direct procurement contract for the provision of potable water at the new Lamu Port.

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu says the KPA went for a higher price after cancelling an initial negotiated price of Sh450 per cubic meter and awarded the bidder Sh1,000 per cubic meter production.

Lamu Port, which was officially opened by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in October 2021, had 300 employees at the time of the audit in June 2022.

“The Authority’s decision to cancel the original contract that had been negotiated and accepted by the bidder at Sh450 per cubic meter will result in a daily loss of Sh650,000 totalling to an annual loss of Sh237,250,000 at a 1,000 cubic meter production,” Nancy Gathungu, the auditor general says in a report on KPA books of accounts for the year to June 2022.

“In the circumstances, the management was in breach of the law and exposed the Authority to an estimated Sh237,250,000 annual loss for 15 years.”

Ms Gathungu said the authority invited a local supplier to quote for the supply of potable water at the Port of Lamu vide letter ref PSM/CTC/1/01/Vol.1 (044) of 15 October 2019 under tender number KPA/044/2019-20/GMID-provision of portable water at Lamu Port.

However, the management did not provide any justification for undertaking the direct procurement as required by Section 103(2) b of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015.

The Authority proceeded to appoint a negotiation committee and the negotiation committee minutes of December 19, 2019, stated that ‘the quoted price was Sh450 per cubic meter for volume between 300 cubic meters and 1,200 cubic meters which the committee accepted and proposed adoption of the negotiation report and award of the tender at the quoted rate of 450 per cubic meter.

However, the head of purchase and supply chain through a letter of reference PSM/CTC/1/01/Vol.1 (044) Vol.1 to the General Manager Infrastructure and Development communicated the cancellation of the tender due to the expiry of the tender validity period.

“Further, memo No. 055_2019-20, the professional opinion indicated a request for cancellation of the tender which had been negotiated at Sh450 per cubic meter due to tender validity period expiry which was approved by the managing director and communicated to the tenderer vide letter ref. PSM/CTC/1/03 (044) VOL.1 of 27 March 2020,” Ms Gathungu said in a report to Parliament.

“Following the cancellation of the first tender, the head of procurement unit through memo No. 134-2020-21 dated May 19, 2021, requested the managing director for approval of direct procurement citing a provision of Section 103(2) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015 which was not applicable to the stated procurement.”

Ms Gathungu said the request was approved and the same company whose bid had been cancelled was invited on June 3, 2021, to quote through tender KPA/203/2020-21/GM - supply of portable water Lamu Port.

“This was contrary to Section 103(2) b of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015 which in part states that ‘urgency can only be allowed provided that the circumstances giving rise to the urgency were neither foreseeable by the procuring entity nor the result of dilatory conduct on its part,” Ms Gathungu said.

“Further, the bid documents did not require the bidder to provide evidence for qualification to undertake civil works and electrical works – registration by National Construction Authority yet the tender document included civil, electrical and building and construction works.”

Ms Gathungu said following the invitation, the bidder quoted Sh260,796,969 for the construction of the water desalination plant (civil, electrical and building and construction works) and Sh1,000 per cubic meter for production, distribution and maintenance of reservoirs and reticulation pipes.

She said the quoted price was Sh650 per cubic meter higher than the price earlier negotiated of Sh450 per cubic meter.

“The Authority signed the contract on December 14, 2021, with the supplier for the construction of a desalination plant at a price of Sh260,796,969 at the port of Lamu and for Sh1,000 per cubic meter for production and distribution of the water with a minimum production of 1,000 cubic meters per day for a period of 15 years,” Ms Gathungu said.

“The management did not provide any justification and determination of 1,000 cubic meter (1,000,000 litres) of water quantity per day considering the Lamu port operation has less than 300 staff.”

