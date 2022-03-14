electronic tax register

ICT technician Tony Mutune explains how a new model of electronic tax register (ETR) for automatic transmission of tax data works.

| File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Taxpayers on edge as KRA moves to stem cheating

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

  business community , Kenya Revenue Authority, KRA, CCTV cameras, tax surveillance , tax evasion, electronic tax registers, ETRs,

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.