Taxman bites big chunk of profits banks raked in

Alice Muriithi, Rispah Simiyu and Habil Olaka

From left: PwC Tax and Transfer Pricing Associate Director Alice Muriithi, Ms Rispah Simiyu, Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner Domestic Taxes, and Kenya Bankers Association Chief Executive Officer Habil Olaka during a panel discussion on September 02, 2021 at the launch of the banking industry’s total tax contribution report for the period ending December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At almost Sh50 for every Sh100 made, KRA runs away with half of the earnings.
  • Shareholders and lender owners get short end of the stick.

The taxman is the biggest beneficiary of banks’ profits taking away Sh49.4 out of every Sh100 generated in corporate, payroll, excise and withholding taxes.

