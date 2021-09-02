Taxman bites big chunk of profits banks raked in

The taxman is the biggest beneficiary of banks’ profits taking away Sh49.4 out of every Sh100 generated in corporate, payroll, excise and withholding taxes.

Bank employees bag Sh39.1 in salaries and benefits while owners only take home Sh11.5 in dividends paid to shareholders in every Sh100.

A study by PwC on total tax contribution of Kenya’s banking sector shows that over the last two years, banks have contributed an average of 7.5 per cent of all government taxes indicating a huge impact they have on Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) collections.

The audit and advisory firm said 32 top lenders paid the government Sh224.9 billion in the two years during which time KRA netted Sh2.9 trillion. PWC said taxes from lenders declined 12.7 per cent from Sh120.1 billion in 2019 to Sh104.8 billion last year on lower tax rates given by the government to cushion the economy and the general impact of Covid-19 on economic output.

“The decline in tax contribution was substantially driven by decline in corporate and Paye (pay-as you-earn) collected. On top of the decline in tax rates, the Covid-19 pandemic led to a decline in economic activity, which led to a reduction in banking profits,” said Ms Alice Muriithi associate director tax and transfer pricing at PwC.

Raise tax collection

Covid-19 hit the economy, which drastically chopped tax receipts in the first half of 2020. The situation was compounded by government tax relief measures on corporates, Paye and value added taxes.

The taxman opted to raise tax collection through enforcement measures on non-compliant entities, which saw KRA break an eight-year under-performance jinx to hit Treasury targets.

According to the taxman, the authority collected a record Sh1.669 trillion worth of tax revenues during the 2020/2021 fiscal year against a target of Sh1.652 trillion, representing a surplus of Sh16.8 billion.

Easing compliance