Tax
File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Taxman beats hasty retreat on PINs cancellation plan

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

The taxman has beaten a hasty retreat on plans to deregister more than 62,000 personal identification numbers (PINs) of individuals and businesses for failure to file tax returns.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Kenya and Tanzania thaw trade tensions

  2. PRIME Storm over Yatani’s quest to bypass MPs on VAT rates

  3. Facebook's Workplace tool grows as jobs go remote

  4. PRIME Taxman beats hasty retreat on PINs cancellation plan

  5. Kenya Power set to pay consumers for blackouts

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.