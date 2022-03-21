Taxi firm Bolt hikes fares over high fuel prices

The fallout from last week’s rise in fuel prices is spreading in earnest, with taxi firm Bolt increasing fares by four percent for its rides.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) last week increased petrol and diesel prices by Sh5 per litre, taking the cost of the two commodities to a joint historic high following a rapid rally in global Brent crude oil prices.

The increase came after the state partially lifted the fuel subsidy that had been keeping fuel prices stable and pushed the cost of petrol and diesel to Sh134.72 and Sh115.6 per litre respectively to compound the rising cost of living.

The Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) had also last week announced its members would raise charges by five per cent as they could no longer absorb the increase in fuel prices.

“Transporters’ margins can no longer sustain any increase in costs and regrettably have to pass on the increase to the cargo owner for the road transport sector to survive,” said KTA chairperson Newton Wang’oo.

This is set to increase the prices of goods as transport costs are a major component of the eventual retail price of goods in shops.

Now, ride-hailing firm Bolt has increased its fares per kilometre for rides in line with the higher cost of fuel.

The firm has increased the minimum fare for its budget category, called Lite, to Sh180 from Sh150 and the start fee from Sh55 to Sh70 and a cost Sh27.37 per kilometer, up from Sh26.90 in Nairobi.

“Bolt has revised its fares by 4 per cent following the recent fuel price hike by Epra,” said the firm in a statement on Monday.

Bolt said the price increases will protect the earnings of drivers on the platform.

The firm’s other ride categories – Bolt Base, Bolt Green and Bolt Women Only – will also have a similar increase in unit fare while the XL category’s price will increase by Sh0.66 per kilometre.

“We have reviewed our pricing to reflect the current market realities. We are confident that this increase in fares will cushion against the 3.9 per cent increase in rise in fuel cost,” said Bolt Eastern Africa regional manager Kenneth Micah.

The higher fares will hit commuters hard as demand for ride-hailing services grows in Nairobi and other towns due to their convenience and comfort.