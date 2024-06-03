Taxes may deal death blow to the industry

Players in the insurance sector have called on MPs to shoot down tax proposals contained in the Finance Bill, 2024 over fears that it will increase the cost of insurance and result in massive job losses.

The Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) made its case before the National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee, citing the proposed introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on insurance services and motor vehicle tax as bad for the industry whose penetration is low.

Committee chairman Kimani Kuria (Molo, UDA) said the MPs would strive to strike a balance in their recommendations on the Bill to the House.

The country’s insurance penetration rate stands at 2.3 per cent, below the global average of seven per cent and Africa’s average of 3.2 per cent amid fears it could reduce even further if the Bill is passed in its current form.

Three million registered cars

This is corroborated by the fact that, of the over three million registered cars in the country, half are insured with a majority on third party covers.

Ms Edna Gitacho, the tax policy lead at AKI, said charging VAT on insurance services will impact low-income earners and small business owners. “The VAT costs will be passed on to the consumers in terms of enhanced premiums charged,” said Ms Gitacho.

Mr Kuria, however, said the committee is on the horns of a dilemma. “We need taxes to finance the budget; if taxes are reduced, the budget will be slashed,” he said.

The Bill seeks to raise at least Sh58 billion from the imposition of motor vehicle tax to partly finance the Sh3.9 trillion budget.

Insurance premiums are calculated based on the cost of claims, management expenses, including commissions, and profit. Commissions paid to agents and brokers are based on a percentage of the premiums as provided for under the Insurance Act.

“Imposing VAT on commissions is akin to imposing VAT on premiums. This will increase management expenses and ultimately insurance premiums,” warned Ms Gitacho. The proposed taxes come as the insurance sector growth rate dropped by 1.7 per cent in 2023 compared to the 14.4 per cent growth in 2022.

Motor vehicle tax

The Bill also seeks to introduce a motor vehicle tax charged at 2.5 per cent of the value of the motor vehicle and payable to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) at the time of the issuance of the insurance cover.

Motor vehicle insurance accounts for about 32.2 per cent of the general insurance business with a gross premium of about Sh55.2 billion. In administering this tax, the Bill proposes that the insurer of the motor vehicle shall collect and remit the tax within five working days after the issuance of the insurance cover.

However, AKI chief executive Tom Gichuhi told the MPs that the proposal will reduce the demand for comprehensive insurance and the uptake of insurance at a time the sector has been improving from 2.2 per cent in 2020 to 2.3 per cent in 2022.

He said the tax will suppress the uptake of motor vehicle insurance, hurting over a third of the sector business and trickling “down to intermediaries made up of agents, brokers and 26 reinsurance brokers”.

He said that, to offset the increase in costs associated with the insurance of motor vehicles, policyholders will likely shift to third party insurance covers, significantly reducing the premiums and income earned by insurance companies.