Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani
File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Tax pain for Wanjiku in Sh3.6 trillion Ukur Yatani budget

logo (12)

By  Paul Wafula  &  Peter Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Supply of ordinary bread now becomes vatable – 16 per cent.
  •   Excise duty paid per motorbike from the current Sh11,608.23 per unit to a flat rate of 15 per cent. This will see any motorbike priced above Sh79,000 cost more
  •  Imported jewellery to attract excise duty at the rate of 10 per cent
  • Products containing nicotine or nicotine substitutes will attract a Sh5,000 tax per kg.

Perched on his motorcycle taxi, donning a battered helmet, a scruffy leather jacket and worn out shoes;  George Omwega braves the hot Nairobi sun as he scans the busy Tom Mboya Street, in the hope of spotting his next potential client in the sea of city residents.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Finance Bill will ensure that all multinationals pay taxes

  2. Lucy Kiruthu: What experience economy means for Africa business

  3. PRIME Tax pain for Wanjiku in Sh3.6trn Yatani budget

  4. Budget: Trade agencies face cash crunch

  5. KRA wins another Sh643m in tax arrears

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.