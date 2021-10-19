Ivan Mbowa
Tala takes aim at banks with Sh16bn war chest

By  Brian Ngugi

Digital micro-lender Tala has raised Sh16.1 billion ($145 million) for onward lending and expansion in its key four markets including Kenya - taking the battle for the popular mobile loans to local commercial banks' door steps.

