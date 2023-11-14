Tala rolls out flexible loan top-up feature for customers

Tala has introduced a top-up loan feature, which will allow its customers to borrow multiple times within their pre-approved loan limit, without needing to re-apply, saving time and reducing the hassle of the repetitive application process.

With this feature, the non-bank lender aims to serve customers who need support for their day-to-day, budgeted expenses such as school supplies, and utility bills, while continuing to help them get through an emergency.

Previously, when customers needed a loan, they had to repay in full and reapply. Now, with the top-up loan feature, customers will have a credit limit to withdraw from as many times as they want, as long as it's within their due date, without having to reapply.

Lending principles

“This is about giving power of choice and control back to the customer’s financial lives while also inching further into our responsible lending principles. A customer is now able to borrow a specific amount of money for a particular need without having to use their full credit limit in one go if they don’t wish to," explained Tala’s General Manager, Annstella Mumbi.

"Every shilling a customer repays is added back to their available credit for them to use whenever they like,” she said.

Speaking on Tala’s customer-facing innovation strategy, Ms Mumbi said for a digital credit provider to thrive within the next decade, the customer must be at the center of every boardroom decision.

Flexible products

“At Tala, we are cognizant of the current financial challenges being faced by Kenyans at all levels of the social strata and we want to work for and with Kenyans to help erase credit barriers that have for so long cut off customers, including small businesses from their survival life raft that is access to affordable credit,” she said.

Tala has disbursed has extended Sh410 billion in loans to its 8 million customers in Kenya, India, Philippines and Mexico.

“Our true measure of success and the transformation of Kenya’s financial system will only come from the changed lives of our customers and through shared growth and prosperity with every financially underserved Kenyan," Mumbi said.