Tala eyes Sh1.2bn loan for business expansion

Digital lender, Tala, is seeking to borrow upwards of Sh1.2 billion to expand its operations, after finally getting a license from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), following a wait that lasted almost a year.

Inventure Mobile Limited, which trades under the name Tala, says while new partnerships it is eyeing will inform its debt financing needs, it will be above $10 million (about Sh1.26 billion).

“We want to grow both horizontally and vertically and so our loan book has to grow. Conversations are going on. There are a lot of calculations going behind to determine the amount we will be looking for. However, it will not be less than $10 million,” said Tala’s General Manager, Munyi Nthigah.

Tala joins other digital lenders that have sought financing following approvals by the CBK, with the licensing delays having held back investors from putting in their cash into the lenders whose fate hanged in darkness. Mycredit Limited, for instance, tapped a Sh325 million funding from Oiko Credit in the deal announced early this month, with others expected to follow.

Tala is now in a race to catch up with at least 10 of its competitors who got a nod from the CBK regarding their business models last September, with approval for Tala only coming on January 30.

The lender said the delayed approval by CBK caused many of its customers to raise concerns about the legitimacy of its services, even as it indicated that it did not record defaults on loans that could be directly attributed to the licensing delays.

“However, did we see an increase in default all through the year (2022)? Yes, we did, not for the reason of the license but many other economic reasons in the country at that time,” Mr Nthigah said.

Tala said it has written off up to Sh1.3 billion in loans that customers defaulted on since 2020, even as it noted that the default rates were high last year. Since 2014 when it started operations, the lender has written off Sh2.6 billion, indicating the difficult operating environment it has seen over the past three years when the CBK was also on the neck of digital lenders for employing unchecked methods while seeking loan recovery from customers.

Among the factors the CBK is keen to monitor is the pricing of loans by digital lenders, which now have to seek the regulator’s approval before launching new products.