Suspended KPLC manager to be tried for sabotage

A suspended senior manager of the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), Engineer Phillip Ndolo Kimeu, has lost a bid to quash his prosecution for allegedly sabotaging the electricity supply to some parts of the country in December 2021.

Justice Grace Nzioka dismissed Mr Kimeu's petition and ruled that since the criminal trial in court is a due process of law, it does not amount to a violation of one’s right.

"It is the process of sieving, the truth from falsehood, the merit and lack of it. If eventually Mr Kimeu is acquitted, he can then sue for damages if he was maliciously prosecuted," said Justice Nzioka.

Mr Kimeu had petitioned the High Court to quash the decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to prefer criminal charges against him arising from alleged incidents of vandalism of Kenya Power's infrastructure on December 9, 2021.

The vandalism led to a nationwide blackout after the KPLC's high-voltage towers, which are located at Imara Daima Embakasi Nairobi, collapsed.

Before Mr Kimeu's arraignment in court, he was working with the KPLC as an Acting General Manager, Network Management, with effect from December 15, 2021. Following his prosecution, he was suspended from employment.

In urging the High Court to declare that the charges and criminal proceedings leveled against him at Kahawa chief magistrate court were a violation of the right to equality and protection of the law, Mr Kimeu stated that when the vandalism occurred on December 9, 2021, he was not part of the senior management of the company.

He said that at the time the alleged offence occurred he was working as an Engineer, dealing with the technical aspects of the power distribution and not physical security infrastructure, which involves the power lines and tower that are said to have been vandalised.

Senior Kenya Power staff Julius Karani Mwaniki (left), Raphael Ndolo Kimeu and David Kamau at Kahawa Law Courts on January 25, 2022.

Mr Kimeu also complained of discrimination. He said that he had been singled out for prosecution among many in the management and therefore discriminated against.

Further, the decision to charge him was influenced by the statement of former President Uhuru Kenyatta who termed the alleged acts of vandalism as “economic sabotage”.

Mr Kimeu told the court that by succumbing to the Head of state pressure, the Director of Public Prosecutions abdicated its duties under Article 157 of the Constitution and therefore, the court should not “standby and countenance a travesty of justice and gross abuse of legal process”.

But Justice Nzioka ruled that the High Court should be slow in prohibiting prosecution and little interference unless there is a clear glaring violation of the powers by an institution.

This, she said, is because the other arms of Government should be allowed to carry out their mandate under the Constitution and the doctrine of separation of powers.

"Furthermore, the interest of the public demands that a matter of this nature where the acts complained of, affect the public, its interest should be protected just as the interest of the suspect to a fair trial should. In the given circumstances, the case should be heard fully," said the judge.

Justice Nzioka also found that although Mr Kimeu argued he had been charged alone, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) stated he was charged with two others.

Though Chief Inspector Keith Robert, the DCI said the arrest and prosecution of Mr Kimeu were not selective.

He said that as General Manager, Network Management, Mr Kimeu held greater responsibility than any other officer in KPLC.