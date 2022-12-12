Suspected online shopping scams up 42pc ahead of Christmas – TransUnion 

Suspected online shopping scams grew by 42 per cent in Kenya ahead of the festive season shopping frenzy, according to TransUnion, a global information and insights firm.

The study found that some 15 per cent of all global e-commerce transactions reviewed between November 24 and November 28 were potentially fraudulent.

It found that for those transactions originating from Kenya, 5.4 per cent of those transactions during that period were suspected to be fraudulent.

The study further found that the average number of suspected digital fraud attempts on any given day during that holiday period globally was 82 per cent higher than during the rest of the year between January 1 and November 23.

For transactions originating in Kenya, this percentage was 15 per cent lower than during the rest of the year and was 42 per cent higher than the same period in 2021, said TransUnion.

Shai Cohen, senior vice president and head of global fraud solutions at TransUnion noted that online fraud picks up during the holidays as scammers target the millions of shoppers thronging online shopping sites to buy goods.

“Fraudulent activity tends to be particularly prevalent in online retail during the holiday shopping season,” said Mr Cohen.

“Despite the fact that consumers have begun returning in larger numbers to in-person shopping in the post-pandemic era, online retail continues to be the preferred means of holiday shopping for many.”

TransUnion revealed that promotion abuse where a user abuses site promotions such as refer-a-friend, free giveaways and account takeover where someone other than the owner of an account uses it without permission were the top types of digital fraud in retail.

TransUnion Kenya Chief Executive Morris Maina says online shopping companies should arm themselves with effective tools to identify and nullify online fraud to shield their customers from scammers.

“Online retailers must equip themselves with the proper tools to detect fraud at the first warning sign, and without inhibiting the consumer journey,” he said.