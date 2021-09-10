Survey: Tourism shed Sh71bn under weight of Covid-19 curbs

Travellers Beach Hotel

Travellers Beach Hotel in Mombasa. The Economic Survey 2021, released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) yesterday, showed the industry’s earnings fell from Sh163.6 billion in 2019 to Sh91.7 billion in 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Anthony Kitimo

The tourism sector shed more than Sh71 billion in 2020 under the weight of the Covid-19 containment measures, representing a 43.9 per cent decline compared to 2019.

