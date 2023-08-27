SuperSport unveils coverage plan for 2023 Rugby World Cup

With just two weeks to the 2023 Rugby World Cup kick off in France, SuperSport has announced an impressive coverage plan that guarantees all the action live to rugby fans.

With a dedicated 24-hour SuperSport channel, expert analysis from former World Cup champions, and a range of engaging magazine shows, fans are in for a treat over the seven-week event that commences on September 8.

The centerpiece of SuperSport's coverage is the 24-hour SS Rugby channel, exclusively available to Premium subscribers. This channel will be the go-to destination for rugby aficionados, ensuring that no match is missed.

All 48 matches of the tournament, including the group stages, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final, will be broadcast and streamed live while full match repeats will be available for those who miss the live action.

SuperSport's team of analysts will feature former World Cup champions such as Schalk Burger, John Smit, Jean de Villiers, Victor Matfield, JP Pietersen, Frans Steyn, Schalk Brits and Jake White. The analysis will not only delve into form, tactics, and key players but also offer post-match insights that fans will relish.

World Cup experience

The match presentations will be skillfully anchored by Motshidisi Mohono, Owen Nkumane, and Sam Ludidi, ensuring that the excitement of the game is expertly conveyed to the audience.

SuperSport's coverage of the tournament will also included the embedded crew's daily reports from within the Springbok camp. These reports will provide an exclusive look into the team's preparations, insights into the players' thoughts and a glimpse into the camaraderie that fuels their journey. Matt Pearce, Hanyani Shimange, Jean de Villiers, and Schalk Burger will be covering the action from France, sharing their unique perspectives with fans.

SuperSport is set to deliver engaging magazine shows that cater to all aspects of the World Cup experience. Shows like "Allez Allez" will provide viewers with the sights and sounds of the tournament, featuring contributions from SuperSport's presenters and analysts, as well as renowned names like Bryan Habana, George Gregan, and Justin Marshall.

For the die-hard fans, shows like "Phaka" will take a deep dive into the rugby community, connecting with fans in rural areas and promoting the World Cup's spirit. The show will also go on the road for activations across the country, bringing the tournament's excitement to different corners of South Africa.

Fans' rugby knowledge

SuperSport is not only focusing on broadcasting but also on engaging fans through social media and interactive platforms. Fans can expect behind-the-scenes footage, player interviews, team announcements, and much more.

Further, a free-to-play daily quiz will challenge fans' rugby knowledge, offering a chance to win vouchers and recognition on the leaderboard.

One of the highlights of SuperSport's coverage will be the two-part collaboration with Sky Sports NZ, titled "The Greatest Rivalry." This show will delve into the historic rivalry between South Africa and New Zealand on the rugby field, featuring insightful discussions and reflections from former players and commentators.