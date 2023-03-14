Super petrol price rises by Sh2 as diesel, kerosene remain unchanged in latest Epra review

The price of super petrol has increased by Sh2 while that of diesel and kerosene remain unchanged in the latest review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra).

Effective midnight, the cost of a litre of super petrol will retail at Sh179.30, diesel (Sh162) and kerosene (Sh145.94) in Nairobi.

According to Epra, the price of diesel has been cross subsidised with that of Super Petrol while a subsidy of Sh23.49 per litre has been maintained for kerosene in order to cushion consumers from otherwise high prices.

The prices are inclusive of the 8 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.