Sugarcane farmers count losses as Chemelil, Kibos shut down

Richard Ogendo

Kenya Sugarcane Growers Association Secretary-General Richard Ogendo at West Kenya's Miwani weighbridge.

Photo credit: Victor Raballa | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

 Sugarcane growers and transporters from Nyando sugar belt in Kisumu County are counting losses following breakdown of two major millers in the region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.