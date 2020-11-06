Sugarcane farmers appeal to senators over industry woes

Over 10,000 cane growers have now appealed to the Senate to intervene and safeguard the industry whose progress is being hindered in systemic governance and regulatory problems.

In a petition presented to the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, they raised concerns that lack of a legal framework is adversely affecting the sugar sector and the interests of farmers who continue to be subjected to ad hoc policies, directives and decisions by officials of national and county governments.

The farmers drawn from sugar growing counties of Kisumu, Bungoma, Busia, Homa Bay, Narok, Kakamega, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Busia and Nandi cautioned against any move to reintroduce zoning of sugar-growing areas.

“Whereas the petitioners have consistently opposed various schemes to reintroduce sugar growing zones and to curtail their freedom to sell the produce to the best paying millers of their choice, these efforts are yet to succeed due to collaboration of powerful actors with government officials,” said their petition.

Through the Senate committee, they pointed out that farmers need to be protected against any scheme, policy or regulation seeking to reintroduce sugar-growing zones, noting that the move invariably amounts to prohibiting sugarcane farmers from selling their produce to millers of their choice.

“We recommend to the Senate to spearhead the drafting of a new legislation to regulate and govern the sugar sector in accordance with the principles of market economy and freedom to contract as enshrined in the Constitution,” they stated.

In their letter submitted to the Clerk of the Senate on Wednesday, they accused the individuals of agitating for enactment of laws and formulation of regulations and policies against the best interests of farmers.

The petition was delivered by Stephen Ole Narupa, Richard Ogendo, Charles Atyang and Saulo Busolo.

They also blamed the Council of Governors for campaigning against Crops (Sugar) (General) Regulations Act, 2020 gazetted by Agriculture CS Peter Munya to govern the development, promotion and regulation of the ailing sugar industry.