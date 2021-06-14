Stop forcing Devki down our throats, Mumias farmers tell Wycliffe Oparanya

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

Sugarcane farmers from Western region have warned Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya against meddling in the leasing process of Mumias Sugar Company. 

