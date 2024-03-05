State urged to support programmes aimed at making learning affordable

Stakeholders in the education sector have called on the national government to implement policies and promote programmes that will make learning more affordable for Kenyan families.

According to a report titled Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment by Usawa Agenda, nearly one-third of pre-school-age children between four and 15 years are not attending school due to financial constraints.

"Delayed entry into formal learning affects the learning outcomes of these children as well as their future careers," said Sachin Varma, CEO of Text Book Centre.

Varma also noted that implementing programmes and policies aimed at making learning more affordable could help to curb the high rate of school dropouts due to lack of fees, which currently stands at about 40 per cent.

Financial burden

Varma made the remarks at the conclusion of the ‘Masaa ya Ushindi’ Text Book Center back-to-school campaign.

The campaign aimed to ease the financial burden of parents as learners returned to school.

The competition, which ran until February 9, 2024, received more than 20,000 entries from Text Book Centre’s 12 branches.

Lucky shoppers stood a chance to win Sh50,000 fees every week, with one lucky winner walking away with the grand prize of Sh100,000 in school fees.

“This was an exciting time for us and our customers as we rewarded them with something as unique as school fees to ease the burden on their budgets,” Varma.

School fees

Ms Debra Mwendwa, who shopped at Text Book Centre’s Sarit Centre Branch for her seven-year-old son in Grade 2, won the grand prize of Sh100,000.

After completing her purchase, Ms Mwendwa filled out a coupon which her son dropped in the ticket box.

Thereafter, she said, she didn’t pay much attention to it and was therefore surprised when she received a call from Text Book Centre.