Government out to set matatu fares in new law

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen will have powers to set fares for public service vehicles (PSVs) in proposed changes to the law despite the sector being privately run.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, who was elected on the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, has introduced the National Transport and Safety Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to the National Assembly that seeks to amend the NTSA Act, 2012.

If approved, the amendment will hand the CS for Transport powers to set minimum and maximum fares charged by buses and matatus.

Currently, matatus set their own prices depending on the route they ply, distance covered, time of the day, fuel prices and other considerations with price undercutting to beat competition a common practice.

The CS will also prescribe the mechanisms of reviewing fares charged by matatus as well as measures for ensuring that fares are fair and reasonable.

“The NTSA Act is amended by inserting the following new subsection; the [Transport CS] may, in consultation with [NTSA], make regulations prescribing the maximum and minimum fares payable by passengers in public service vehicles within the country,” says the Bill.

Mr Barasa said the changes to the law will protect commuters from arbitrary fare increases by matatu operators at a time fares have risen steadily due to a sharp increase in fuel prices.

“The amendments seek to introduce a new section which provides for the development of policy guidelines to regulate fares,” said Mr Barasa.

“The new section will ensure that the relevant stakeholders are involved in the process of developing such policy guidelines so as to ensure that there are maximum fares payable by passengers in public vehicles ... to avoid being subjected to abuse.”

The government has previously attempted to intervene in the public transport sector to lower fares but failed because some of the interventions were not sustainable.

For instance, the Jubilee administration in 2018 introduced dozens of National Youth Service (NYS) buses to ply various routes within Nairobi at a fare of just Sh20. The initiative later collapsed due to high costs.

The buses were also too few to make any notable impact as they carried only a small fraction of commuters who were travelling within the city daily.

Matatu operators have often urged the government to intervene and regulate the sector especially regarding entry into the sector, management of routes among other aspects, bar setting of fares.

This is because the government does not provide any inputs such as fuel, loans, tyres, repairs and maintenance.

“There is need for the government to regulate the sector,” long-serving Matatu Welfare Association (MWA) chairman Dickson Mbugua told Nation last week. “The industry has become saturated. When you have too many matatus operating on the same route, there is undercutting of fares which has made the business unprofitable.”

Analysts, however, say the government should instead focus on regulating the sector through policies that would inculcate discipline and restore order.

“This will be such an interesting move by the government. To administer prices via regulation to an industry it has no control will bring some inefficiencies to the industry,” said Mr Churchill Ogutu, an economist at IC Group.

“I would prefer controls in that sector to be geared around increasing discipline rather than a blanket price regulation that may have negative consequences,” said Mr Ogutu.

Kenya’s PSVs carry millions of passengers annually with the sector tipped to continue growing boosted by a rapidly rising population estimated at more than 50 million, which has pushed operators to import more vehicles to meet demand.

For instance, the number of newly registered motor vehicles stood at 99,365 in 2022, according to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, with most of them being personal vehicles.