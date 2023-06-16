State seeks to regularise Sh16.4bn spent without Parliament’s nod

President William Ruto’s administration has presented to the National Assembly its second supplementary budget for 2022/23, two weeks before the end of the financial year.

The mini-budget prepared by the National Treasury and presented to the National Assembly during an extended sitting of the House seeks the regularisation of Sh16.4 billion spent by government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) without the approval of MPs in line with Article 223 of the Constitution.

The mini-budget is a reorganisation of the Sh3.66 trillion budget for the 2022/23 financial year and seeks after-the-fact approval for Sh5.1 billion in recurrent expenditure and Sh11.3 billion in development expenditure.

It comes barely two months of the National Assembly's approval of supplementary budget I for the 2022/23 financial year, raising questions about the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline and prudent management of public funds.

Exceeded threshold

The supplementary budget was approved by the National Assembly in April. The expenditure has already been incurred and, curiously, some of it exceeds the maximum threshold of 10 per cent provided for in sub-Article 5 of Article 223 of the Constitution, a fact that Treasury has admitted.

“Following the adjustments the National Treasury has made to the votes and programmes, some programmes have exceeded the 10 per cent threshold,” the memorandum accompanying the mini budget and signed by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u reads.

“The National Treasury is in this regard requesting for special approval of the expenditure adjustments which are beyond the 10 per cent threshold in accordance with regulation 40 (9) of the Public Finance Management Regulations 2015,” Prof Ndung’u says.

This comes at a time when technocrats at the National Treasury and the Office of the Controller of Budget have questioned supplementary budgets.

Mr Bernard Ndung’u, Treasury’s Director-General Accounting Services and Quality Assurance has previously appealed to the MPs to amend the Constitution to enhance their role in checking the executive against abuse of public funds through supplementary budgets.

Mr Ndung’u, while appearing before the Finance and National Planning Committee of the National Assembly, said Article 223 of the Constitution that gives room for supplementary budgets “is too general” and prone to abuse. The Article, he noted, does not provide the required fiscal discipline in the management of public resources.

“You may need to tighten this Article so that the 10 per cent limit is clear on the specific vote heads of government agencies,” Mr Ndung’u told the committee that is chaired by Molo MP Kuria Kimani.