State seeks to end Sh655m row at cooperative society

David Obonyo

Cooperatives commissioner David Obonyo.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Shareholders have argued that the charge is possibly the most expensive for a title deed for a 40 by 90 feet plot.
  • The problem with the shareholders is that no breakdown of the bill was tabled in any collective meeting.

Cooperatives commissioner David Obonyo will lead a team of administrators, politicians and shareholders in an effort to resolve a row pitting Kagaa Farmers Cooperative Society in Murang’a and government liquidators who have slapped members with Sh306,000 fee for each title deed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.