State kicks off search for new KRA boss

The Kenya Revenue Authority(KRA) board of directors has kicked off the race to replace the agency’s former Commissioner-General Githii Mburu who exited in February.

Mr Mburu opted to resign on February 23 less than eight months into his new term in changes that saw the KRA board replace three of seven managers on the agency’s top executive team.

The executives replaced after Mburu’s exit included Lilian Nyawanda (Commissioner, of Customs and Border Control), Terra Saidimu (Commissioner, of Intelligence & Strategic Operations), and David Kinuu (Commissioner, of Corporate Support Services).

David Mwangi, David Yego, and Nancy Ngetich took up their respective roles in an acting capacity.

KRA chairman Anthony Nganga Mwaura said in a statement yesterday that those interested in replacing Mr Mburu have until April 25 to tender their applications.

“A contract of employment with an attractive and competitive package with be offered to the successful candidate. This position is on a five-year contract renewable once based on performance” he said.

Mr Mburu got a fresh five-year term in June after serving his initial three-year contract that started on July 1, 2019. His tenure was marked by aggressive crackdowns on prominent people suspected of tax evasion thanks to provisions of the Tax Procedures Act, which empowers the authority to seek taxes directly from third parties like banks, employers, and suppliers.