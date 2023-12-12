Race to house students gets tougher as State joins hostel business frenzy

The government has trained its sights on biting a piece of the lucrative but underserved students’ accommodation pie in a race that now puts it in direct competition with private developers.

For long, the sector has been in private hands enjoying proceeds of high rental yields thanks to rising university and college enrolments in the country.

Last week, two government agencies, the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and the Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC), separately announced plans to expand their scope into student accommodation as part of strategic plans aimed at diversifying their revenue streams.

NHC, which is the lead implementer of President William Ruto-led administration’s affordable housing projects, indicated that it is initially eyeing the construction of at least 5,000 student hostel units in five years.

KRC, on the other hand, spelled out a plan to erect a student hostel within the Nairobi city centre with a minimum of 2,500 beds to tap into the rapidly growing demand that promises solid returns for strategic developers.

The KRC hostel project, to be put up next to the Technical University of Kenya (TUK) campus, is set to be implemented under a finance, design, and commission model which will give the developer a lease of 45 years.

Accommodation

“The project envisions the development of accommodation for a minimum of 2,500 students to bridge the gap between demand for quality and affordable student accommodation and the increasing enrolment of students in universities,” said KRC in a disclosure.

“The developer will be obligated to design, finance, construct, commission, operate, and manage the student housing units during the lease term, after which period, the project site shall revert to KRC.”

During the lease, the developer will be expected to make payments to KRC under a hybrid compensation structure whereby, the developer will be required to pay a stand premium before or at the signing of the lease, KRC’s annual rent with annual escalation, and a share of development revenue.

“Upon expiry of the lease term, the KRC’s annual rent and the share of development revenue from the developer will cease and the lease will terminate, with the properties developed under the project reverting automatically and fully to KRC,” said the railway firm.

NHC said student hostels will form about 4.5 per cent of its property development pipeline in the five-year plan, with government-backed affordable housing units accounting for about 90.9 per cent of the 110,000 units it targets to set up within that period.

The student accommodation market segment is currently controlled by Acorn Holdings Ltd under the Qwetu and Qejani brands.

Forays of the two agencies, which is seen by many as playing a trailblazing role for other State entities, are poised to set the government up on a new collision path with private investors who have been accusing the government of crippling business operations through punitive policies.

“It will be interesting to see what kind of project the State and its partners will come up with because we already have other developers active in this market segment with very good facilities and the State would have to rival them with equally good or better facilities” Mr James Kimani, a real estate agent said.

Studio apartments

Students demand housing units that come in the form of studio apartments with shared social spaces that provide amenities such as TV, food and laundry facilities. Other requirements include reliable water and electricity supplies, 24-hour high-speed internet access, and sports and leisure facilities such as a gym and swimming pool.

In recent years, attractive rental earnings arising from a widening student housing demand have attracted the attention of wealthy investors who are increasingly pumping colossal amounts of money into the construction of high-quality hostels.

Realtor Knight Frank said in its half-year 2022 report that the rental returns for student housing stood at eight per cent in the period, while that of residential properties closed at four per cent.

Market leader Acorn Holdings and Student Factory Africa Ltd are among the notable brands that have erected hostel projects to serve both public and private institutions in the country.

Acorn has built thousands of units near major universities and colleges under its Qwetu and Qejani brands, and claims to have more than 90 per cent occupancy rates in housing projects whose rents go as high as Sh35,000 a month.

In October, the firm announced plans to embark on its latest undertaking of constructing a Sh1.88 billion student hostel project along Nairobi’s Kijabe Street.

An acute shortage of the facilities has been caused partly by reduced university budgets by the government, which has worked to hamper the initiation of new development projects within their owned premises.

Approved development budget

In February this year, the National Treasury proposed the cutting of the approved development budget for the higher education sub-sector by Sh2.8 billion in what was termed as budget rationalisation.

Demand for student accommodation in Kenya has shot up exponentially, particularly propped up by growth in tertiary institutions. This expansion has been primarily driven by factors such as population growth, government policies aimed at enhancing educational access and technical skills, implementation of the parallel degree programme allowing public universities to admit privately-sponsored students and favourable immigration policies enabling citizens from other countries to study in Kenya.

Since 1987, the number of tertiary institutions has experienced exponential growth, rising from four fully-fledged universities to a total of 68 in 2022 (with 35 being public universities).

Likewise, student enrolment has steadily increased from around 3,000 learners in the 1970s to 562,925 students enrolled in universities in 2022, with 80 per cent of them in public institutions.

Additionally, the total number of Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions reached 2,401 in 2022, with a student enrolment of 562,499.

“Despite the growth in students and institutions, there has been inadequate investment in student accommodation to match the rising enrolment rates,” KRC said.