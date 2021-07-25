State in Sh6.2trillion plan to combat climate change

Kenya requires Sh6.2 trillion over the next 10 years to fund its war on climate change.

The country requires Sh620 billion annually — Sh180 billion to reduce the severity of the climate change fall out and Sh440 billion to build resilience.

Part of the strategies includes cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 30 percent.

Environment Principal Secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo said the country is set to raise only 13 percent of the amount and will rely on donors for the rest.

“The funding is not only meant for the Ministry of Environment and Forestry; it will go to all the government sectors, including infrastructure.

“You need resilient infrastructure, water, irrigation among others and, as a ministry, we shall get a small portion to deal with issues of forestry,” said Dr Kiptoo on Friday, adding that mitigation will focus on land use change, agriculture, industry, transport, wildlife, among others.

The PS disclosed the plans during the launch of the fifth edition of the Kaptagat annual forest tree planting exercise in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

He revealed plans to launch a plan for the rehabilitation of Elgeyo-Cherang’any hills ecosystem. The government also plans to plant over 1.5 billion trees by the end of 2022.

Planting at least 43 million trees

According to Dr Kiptoo, the country should plant seven million trees by the end of this year and another eight million by the end of next year to achieve its 10 percent forest cover goal.

“We have a strategy in place. First is to have as many seedlings as possible and then involve all stakeholders in planting them,” Dr Kiptoo said when he inspected the Eldoret arboretum recently.

He said the government has already approved the expansion of the Kenya Forestry Research Institute (Kefri) from the current six centres to 16.

“We want KEFRI to train more staff and provide the necessary expertise that will enable us implement the strategy we have,” he said, adding that counties have been given a target of planting at least 43 million trees.

“Kaptagat is known world over as one of the best high-altitude training grounds for our athletes and those from other countries. What better time to plant and restore the tree cover than now as we gear up for the convention on biological diversity and the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) later this year?” World Wide Fund for Nature CEO Mohamed Awer posed.

Deputy Chief-Conservator of forest Patrick Kariuki said the government is working with community forest associations and other departments in tree planting programmes.

“We have amended the Forest Conservation and Management Act to bring on board all Kenyans to participate in achieving our 10- percent forest target,” he said.