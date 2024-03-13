State gives small contractors window to split and share big tenders

Small Kenyan contractors have been handed an opportunity to fight for big-ticket State projects that are under the tight grip of moneyed Chinese counterparts after the Treasury published guidelines on how a single tender will be split among several suppliers.

The regulations published by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u have opened a new window for a segment of contractors that is often outmuscled from the mega projects for lacking financial or technical capacity.

“An accounting officer shall apply framework contracting arrangements…where procuring entity is required to ensure maximum participation of citizen contractors, disadvantaged groups, small micro and medium enterprises,” said Prof Ndung'u in the legal notice.

Kenya's spending on development projects is 18 percent of the budget, translating to more than Sh700 billion annually.

Under the new regulations, accounting officers will be required to award the winning bidder 60 percent of the quantity in a tender where there are only two bids.

This comes at a time when a few Chinese companies have amassed road and infrastructure contracts worth Sh1 trillion under the then Jubilee administration, leaving Kenyan contractors to fight for small roads and sub-contracts. Speed, financing muscle and negotiation power of the Chinese have endeared them to almost all government departments, ministries and parastatals.

China’s influence on Kenya’s mega infrastructure development started gathering steam with the construction of the Thika Highway between January 2009 and November 2012 at a cost of nearly Sh32 billion in the last term of President Mwai Kibaki.

Their State firms have since bagged the lion’s share of Kenya’s mega projects — at least two railways, two ports and 23 road projects, their biggest edge being the ability to single-handedly fund the works.

But under the new procurement, known as framework arrangements contracting, it will be critical where a single buyer is unable to meet the full demand within the timeline.

The regulations for the multiple bidding will also require the accounting officer to split the quantity of the project equally where there are two bids with same price.

“In applying the procurement for framework contracting arrangements for multiple awards under these Regulations, an accounting officer shall…apply the procurement methods provided under Section 92 of the Act,” said the CS.

Where bidders are between two and five, the best-evaluated bidder will get 40 percent of the quantity.

In case of five or more bidders, 30 percent of the quantity will be awarded to the best-evaluated firm while the remaining 70 percent will be distributed equally among the rest.

This type of arrangement will also be used where the award to a single firm may affect strategic service delivery. It will also be used to safeguard national interest and national emergency. The new rules are also likely to reduce procurement disputes as they promise to bring to end the winner take-all scenario that has disadvantaged the smaller players.

Currently, citizens only benefit through the provisions on local content that requires that 30 percent of all government tenders be supplied by Kenyans. However, even this provision has been abused as procurement entities find loopholes to hand the lucrative contracts to international contractors.

In building, foreigners are restricted to projects valued at more than Sh500 million while local contractors are eligible for all contracts.

There is also the Buy Kenya Build Kenya strategy that was put in place to promote local businesses.

While these regulations open a fresh window of opportunity for the many local contractors who have been locked out of large public projects, they also risk being abused by awarding contractors who are not qualified.

The Treasury has arranged for an online validation forum with key stakeholders on March 14.

Framework contracting covers indefinite deliveries that apply when the procuring entity cannot determine the precise quantities required. It also includes multiple awards of indefinite quantity, which is a contract that provides for an indefinite quantity within stated limits.

The framework saves the procuring entities the trouble, expense, and delays of conducting a new procurement procedure every time they need goods or services.