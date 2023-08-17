State eyes more cash from contractors and suppliers

The government is eyeing nearly Sh500 million from contractors and businesses supplying it with goods, in a newly proposed extra levy that will cut incomes they earn via public purchase.

In the proposed Public Procurement Capacity Building Levy, gazetted by Treasury Cabinet Secretary (CS) Njuguna Ndung’u, the government wants to deduct contractors and suppliers 0.03 per cent of the contract price, to be used for training public procurement officers and private businesses dealing with State through public purchase.

The levy is to be deducted by buying agencies before being submitted to the Public Procurement and Regulatory Authority (PPRA), which will undertake the training.

With Kenya’s public procurement estimated at between 10 and 13 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the proposed levy will see contractors and suppliers lose about Sh500 million in cumulative terms. Kenya’s GDP was Sh14.5 trillion in the year ended June, according to Treasury estimates.

“There shall be paid by the supplier a levy on all contracts signed between the supplier and a procuring entity at the rate of 0.03 per cent of the value of the signed contract, provided that this order shall not apply to contracts fully financed by development partners,” the legal notice stated.

Treasury said the pay of the levy to the authority shall be done at the time of making payments to contractors and suppliers.

PPRA in a statement yesterday indicated that the levy would be used to improve public procurement operations, which have been affected by high cases of corruption, inefficiencies, a highly decentralised system and weak contract management, denying citizens value for money.

“As such, levels of efficiency, effectiveness, integrity, economy and accountability must be strengthened to ensure that this expenditure delivers the required services at the desired quality. Apart from services, public procurement should also deliver fiscal savings that increase public sector productivity and creates fiscal space, allowing shifting of the gains to other priority projects,” PPRA stated.

“Interventions to address these capacity gaps have been fragmented amongst different stakeholders leading to lack of coordination, sustainability, consistency and even disseminating conflicting information on various matters of public procurement practice,” it added.