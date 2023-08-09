State eyes alternative macadamia uses to boost farmers’ earnings

The government is exploring alternative uses of macadamia to boost earnings of farmers at a time prices of the nut have plummeted due to oversupply of the crop in the market.

Crop Development Principal Secretary Kello Harsama said the addition of macadamia as an edible oil-producing crop under the National Edible Oil Crops Project would provide a much-needed cushion for farmers hard hit by the prevailing global glut that has seen prices for the nut plummet.

The other oil producing crops in the project are sunflower, canola and soybeans.

Overproduction of macadamia globally has heavily hit farmers in the country with some farmers in Central having commenced uprooting of the trees to replace them with more economically viable crops.

Some farmers are even grinding the nuts in animal feeds for their dairy and chicken while others are selling them to tea factories to be used as fuel.

Farmers are now receiving about Sh45 per kilogramme from processors for the crop and between Sh15 and Sh20 per kilo from brokers.

This is down from prices of between Sh120 and Sh200 per kilo from about three years ago.

PS Harsama said increased domestic consumption of macadamia nuts in various value-added forms will help provide relief to the global glut challenge and boost incomes for farmers. The government, he said is attaching the utmost importance to agricultural transformation.

The PS was speaking during the rebrand of listed agricultural firm Kakuzi. As part of a value-addition process geared at raising local consumption for macadamia, Kakuzi has introduced a range of ready-to-eat macadamia consumer packs in various flavours. The firm has also commenced the production of cold pressed macadamia cooking oil.

“I am impressed that as the government advances the National Edible Oil Crops Project, Kakuzi, as part of its branding programme, is set to introduce competitively priced Macadamia Cooking oil in the local market,” said the PS.

“This development offers a route to double up the consumption of Macadamia nuts locally through value addition in the face of the current global glut.”

Mr Harsama said the government plans to provide 720 tonnes of certified sunflower seeds by the use of the e-voucher input subsidy services, 200 tonnes of assorted canola seeds, sunflower, soya and 10,000 coconut seedlings, and disburse Sh42million to 840 farmers as loans in Kwale, Mombasa, Taita Taveta Tana River and Kilifi under the project.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria in April temporarily lifted the ban on export of raw macadamia nuts which has been in place since 2015 to offer growers better prices.

Mr Kuria said the ban will be lifted for one year to open up the market to global buyers, a move that will see growers fetch more from their produce.

“We are lifting the ban on the exportation of raw macadamia nuts for one year to bring into the country other buyers from all over the world. This will open the markets for competitiveness allowing farmers to sell to the highest buyers,” said Mr Kuria.

Macadamia growers last year earned Sh4 billion from owning to increased production, according to the Nuts Traders Association of Kenya. Kenya has over 20 licensed processors with a capacity of 80,000 tonnes.