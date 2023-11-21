Stanford Graduate School of Business certifies 40 in management  

Forty business leaders from across East, Central and Southern Africa have completed a 10-month rigorous management programme at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Among the graduates, 18 are from Kenya with the rest coming from other countries within the region including Ethiopia, Tanzania and Madagascar.

Launched in 2013, Stanford Seed Transformation Programme has helped Kenyan CEOs and founders venture into new products and the global markets.

Job creation

To date, the programme has seen the creation of 29,901 jobs direct and 110,600 more indirectly.

The programme has also seen over Sh152.55 billion capital raised and Sh140.8 billion revenue added to local economies including Kenya, resulting in 16.6 per cent average compound annual revenue growth rate and 19.7 per average annual jobs growth rate across markets.

Speaking while delivering his keynote speech at the awards and gala ceremony, Equity Bank CEO, Dr James Mwangi, noted the importance of having a strong brand .

He described Equity Bank’s brand as a significant driver of its success, pointing out that a strong business model fueled by a strong brand are the ingredients of phenomenal business growth.

World-class curriculum

Stanford Seed Regional Director, Frank Waruingi, described the event as an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the entrepreneurs and businesses within the alumni network (Seed Transformation Network) throughout the year.

During the ceremony, some of the businesses that were recognized for outstanding growth include RFH Healthcare, Unity Homes, Danco Capital and Scanlab Nakuru.