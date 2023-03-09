Stanbic Bank to pay Sh4.98bn dividends after 25.6pc profit rise

Stanbic Bank has declared a dividend of Sh12.6 per ordinary share of Sh5 after posting a 25.6 percent increase in its after-tax profit for the full financial year to December 2022. The dividend pay amounting to Sh4.98 billion is a 40 percent increase from Sh3.56 billion that the bank paid its shareholders in the previous financial year.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE)-listed lender has netted Sh9.05 billion in net profit up from Sh7.2 billion in 2021 driven by higher interest income.

“Subject to shareholders’ approval, the final dividend will be payable to the members of the company registered on the share register of the company on the closure date, May 19, 2023,” said Stanbic.

“Despite the uncertain and challenging operating environment last year, the business delivered strong results, thanks to focused execution across our strategic plan,” said Stanbic CEO Joshua Oigara.

Mr Oigara took over the role from Charles Mudiwa in December last year following the latter’s retirement after serving for 20 years within the Stanbic Group.

The lender posted a 28 per cent revenue growth to close at Sh32 billion in 2022 from Sh24.9 billion as customer deposits increased by 12 per cent to stand at Sh272 billion.

Stanbic’s loans and advances to customers were up 27 per cent to Sh236 billion from Sh185.31 billion in 2021 underlining increased demand.

The lender netted Sh25.6 billion in total interest income up from Sh20.1 billion while total operating expenses grew to Sh19 billion from Sh14.7 billion.

The tier-one bank more than doubled its loan loss provisions to Sh4.4 billion from Sh2.1 billion as total non-performing loans grew to Sh22.7 billion from Sh18.2 billion.