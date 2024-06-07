Stanbic Bank directed to provide statements of account

A Nairobi court has directed Stanbic Bank to provide details of a bank account linked to a cargo carrier to facilitate investigations into claims of fraudulent false accounting.

Milimani Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi directed the lender to provide certified copies of account opening statements, books of accounts and certified of bank statements from February 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017, among other documents relating to Air Afrik Aviation.

The magistrate had issued the order on April 17, but the lender claimed that the documents were not in their custody.

When they appeared in court on Thursday, the bank said they would abide by the court directives and give the documents to Caroline Omwoyo, an investigator attached to the Banking Fraud Investigation Unit.

“The court be pleased to issue an order compelling the manager Stanbic Bank Kenya limited, the respondent herein, to nominate authorised persons to make and hand over a certificate of production of electronic evidence of certified copies generated electronically,” the investigator said in an affidavit filed in court.

The investigator moved to court in April and obtained a warrant to investigate bank account registered in the names of Air Afrik Aviation, a cargo carrier.

“It is necessary and desirable to issue warrants to investigate books accounts to the applicant so as to enable CI Caroline Omwoyo, an investigator with Banking Investigation unit of Directorate of Criminal Investigations,” the application read.